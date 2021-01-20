Walt Disney to add Biden to Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Hall of Presidents exhibit at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando was undergoing updates on Wednesday, as the inauguration of Joe Biden unfolded in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit has been a feature of the theme park’s Liberty Square since its inception in 1971 and it was inspired by Walt Disney’s Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln exhibit at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom (Disney Parks Blog)

The exhibit included 45 animatronics figures of the presidents of the United States. Biden will be the 46th president.

Hall of Presidents interior at Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

