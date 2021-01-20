Shooter targets 2 in tan convertible on I-95 in Broward, FHP troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Tuesday shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County.

The vehicles involved were traveling southbound on I-95, just south of Copans Road, in Pompano Beach. A shooter in a white car, either a Kia or a Volkswagen, targeted the victims’ tan 1998 Chrysler convertible, according to FHP.

The victims, ages 16 and 19, told FHP troopers the shooting happened after they complained about the driver of the white car’s improper lane change.

The gunman struck the Chrysler several times in the front side, the windshield, and on the driver side before fleeing, troopers reported. The victims suffered minor cuts after the windshield shattered.

FHP troopers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call *347.