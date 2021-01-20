Man dies after stunt while riding motorcycle in Broward, deputies say

The 37-year-old man who died was riding a red Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle like this one.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The 37-year-old rider of a red 2012 Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered during a crash on Monday night in Deerfield Beach, deputies said.

Alvaro Escalante was traveling westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard when he performed a wheelie and crashed into a white 2018 Subaru WRX sedan.

Marcio Nantes Vehara Filho was driving the Subaru when he was traveling eastbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard and was he started to make a left turn at Northeast 41st Avenue.

“Escalante, just prior to Filho turning left, performed a wheelie and continued westbound through the intersection striking Filho’s vehicle,” Sgt. Donald Prichard wrote in a report. “Subsequently, the front end of Escalante’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s side.”

The force of the impact caused Escalante to be ejected from the motorcycle. Filho, 25, of Boca Raton, waited for deputies to arrive.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took Escalante to Broward Health North where doctors pronounced him dead hours later. Detectives said reckless driving and excessive speed were likely a contributing factor to the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.