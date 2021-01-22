Neighbor smears dog poop on Fort Lauderdale man’s yard signs, video shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Zach Hyman says he felt he had a good relationship with his neighbor.

But when the Fort Lauderdale resident posted yard signs expressing his opinions, they were smeared with dog feces, and he says home surveillance video shows his neighbor doing it.

“We are still getting over the shock, the fear and the hurt,” Hyman says.

The home surveillance video captures a man Hyman says is his neighbor. You see him first pass the lawn signs when he appears to spit on them. The man then returns with a handful of his dog’s poop and he is seen smearing it on the other two signs.

“The first one was a tolerance sign,” Hyman said. “It said that we believe all lives matter that love is love, that feminism is everything and that you should essentially be accepting of everybody’s opinions and beliefs. The second two were just reflecting the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t reflect our values.”

Opinions that this neighbor clearly did not agree with, but it was his actions that Hyman took as a threat to his family — and their safety — in their own home.

“I was incredibly frightened given everything that has happened in the Capitol on [Jan. 6] and the fact that I am in an interracial marriage,” Hyman said.

We went to the home of the neighbor Hyman believes is responsible, and while we could hear someone acknowledging we were there, no one ever answered the door.

“[It’s] an attack on all of our right to express ourselves freely and disagree with each other on our opinions,” Hyman said.

Hyman says he has filed a police report but there is still no word if any charges have been filed.

In the meantime, he says he hopes that neighbor keeps his distance.