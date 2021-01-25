Broward man wins a million in latest lottery score

A Davie man has turned $5 into $1 million thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

DAVIE, Fla. – A trip to the gas station was worth a whole lot of cash for South Florida’s newest lucky lottery big winner.

Joel Paletz, 53, of Davie, hit for a $1 million top prize on the 50X The Cash scratch-off, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Paletz decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Not bad for a $5 ticket.

Lottery officials say Paletz bought it at the Shell station at 3215 South University Drive in Davie. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

The 50X The Cash game launched in September and has 10 top prizes each worth $1 million.

Last week, lottery winners from Miami, Miami Gardens and Miramar were announced.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and drove over $1 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.