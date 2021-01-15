It’s not Powerball, but Miami man wins $1 million on scratch-off

MIAMI – Forgive us if this doesn’t get you quite as excited as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in the news, but a Miami man has scored a $1 million top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

Jaunza Kurtz, 60, hit it big on a $5 ticket in the $1,000,000 Monopoly Jackpot game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.

Kurtz bought the lucky ticket from Murphy USA at 17680 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

According to Florida Lottery, scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2019-20.

