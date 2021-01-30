Humane Society of Broward County needs support amid increased demand for pets during pandemic

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has decreased the supply of dogs and cats, and this is hurting the Humane Society of Broward County.

Surrender rates are down 50%, so inventory is low and adoptions have decreased because of it. Angela Caballero said she is spending more time at home now, so she has more time for a pet.

“I have come about three times already,” Caballero said. “There aren’t many dogs.”

Caballero’s persistence paid off on Friday. She left with a dog named Thor. The shelter has had to reach out to other shelters in rural areas, but even that hasn’t been enough.

There are 80 spots for dogs at the Humane Society’s shelter at 2070 Griffin Rd., in Dania Beach, but only 17 were occupied on Friday afternoon. The shelter has an entire cat room empty.

Puppies and small dogs have been getting adopted within an hour after arrival to shelters. Animals that were once overlooked are now going to a new home.

“Yesterday, we had an 11-year-old little Bichon Frise go home and has a heart issue. He is on a special food diet, but the family was lovely,”

The Humane Society of Broward, a private, non-profit organization that was founded in 1944, has an annual budget of about $7 million. Their main source of revenue comes from adoptions. They haven’t been able to host birthday parties and dog obedience classes are limited.

There will be a fundraiser in March and Local 10 News Anchor Jacey Birch will be hosting the event. For more information about how to help, visit the organization’s site here or call 954-463-4870.

