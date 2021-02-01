Push on to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees

PARKLAND, Fla. – The past video of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing a Parkland shooting survivor only amped the outrage over her calling that mass murder a hoax.

A resolution launched Monday seeks to strip the Georgia Republican of committee assignments in Congress.

“Her refusal to disavow these outrageous claims cannot be rewarded with a post on an education committee, whose mandate is to provide a safe, fact-based learning environment for our children,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston.

Newly elected to Congress, Greene has supported QAnon conspiracies, assassinating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and suggested space lasers controlled by Jewish people sparked California wildfires.

Ad

But calling the nation’s worst mass school shootings staged brought it all gut-wrenchingly home.

“Not only has she lied about what happened to my daughter, what happened to the kids at Sandy Hook, the families of Las Vegas, the families of 9-11, she is currently fundraising off of the lie — and the [Republican] party is silent,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

So far, Republican leaders have taken no steps to censure, nor even condemn, Greene’s words or actions.

Of all South Florida Republicans in the House and the state’s two senators, only Sen. Rick Scott responded to Local 10 News’ questions Monday, calling Greene’s claims “disgusting and wrong.”

Late Monday afternoon, newly minted congressman Carlos Gimenez, the former Miami-Dade County mayor, called her comments “disturbing” in a tweet.

Comments made by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, including spreading conspiracy theories about the Parkland shooting, are disturbing.



Leader McCarthy will be speaking to her this week and I look forward to hearing the outcome. — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 1, 2021

“Is it really so hard for Republicans to condemn this and say that’s offensive, this is dangerous?” asked Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Parkland.

Ad

First-hand read:

Here is that House Resolution filed today, making the case to strip GA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of her Congressional Committee assignments👇🏼@WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/hurZ4tkPuw pic.twitter.com/sJ7cikDdhk — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) February 1, 2021