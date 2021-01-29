Democrats call for Greene to be ousted after video shows her harassing Parkland activist

WASHINGTON – Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday Republicans need to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Education Committee or Democrats will.

Aside from a record of racists posts, Greene is accused of sharing a Facebook post claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax and a video shows her harassing David Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre survivor, who is a gun control activist.

David Hogg addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous of a word for what they might be doing?

“It’s absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the deaths of those children,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, is introducing a House resolution to expel Greene from Congress, which requires two-thirds of the votes.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Ted Deutch support Gomez’s effort.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.