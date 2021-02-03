Woman identified as Miami-Dade police retired civilian employee goes on anti-Semitic rant

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking and vulgar rant was captured on camera in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

In the video, a woman wearing a Miami-Dade Homicide jacket was spewing anti-Semetic slurs at a couple.

Local 10 has learned this happened outside a restaurant in Boca Raton on Saturday evening.

The person who recorded the video said she believes the woman was drunk.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the woman is a retired civilian employee, adding “This hateful speech is appalling and does not represent the values of MDPD.”