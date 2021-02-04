Holocaust survivor first in new state program to give in-home COVID-19 vaccines to group

AVENTURA, Fla. – The state of Florida has rolled out a program specifically for Holocaust survivors that brings the COVID-19 vaccine to them into their homes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was with a group of medical personnel who visited the first recipient, Judy Rodan, in her Aventura home. She is the first of thousands of survivors who will be getting a COVID-19 vaccination without leaving their home as part of the new program.

DeSantis has been making the rounds this week to show people what the state is doing to get more vaccinations into more arms.

Earlier in the day he held a news conference Thursday morning at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, at which time he announced that hundreds of seniors will be vaccinated through a partnership with the state and interfaith leaders.

“We worked with some of the Holocaust groups, remembrance groups, and Jewish groups, and identified a bunch of folks in southeast Florida and we will be doing hundreds of Holocaust survivors over the next few days,” DeSantis said. “Then we are going to keep doing 1,500 a week, hopefully throughout the state of Florida.”

The Holocaust survivors are a group that fits those seniors that are in need of being vaccinated against COVID-19 Their average age is estimated to be 79 years old, many of them live alone, and do not have the opportunity or the means to get to public distribution areas to receive the vaccine.

Rodan, 83, said she was happy to be the first person selected for the program and to help the governor “amplify efforts to get more people vaccinated.”

This was actually Rodan’s second shot, she said. She received her first dose at the Hard Rock Stadium state run facility and shared that she waited five hours to get the shot that day. Her second shot was much quicker Thursday.

