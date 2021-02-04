Family of inmate who died after altercation with jail staff demands that BSO take accountability

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a mentally ill inmate who died last month following an altercation with jail deputies is holding a news conference Thursday morning to call out what they said is the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s “cover up.”

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Kevin Lavira Desir’s family removed him from life-support on Jan. 27, a week after the altercation.

“They thought Kevin’s life did not matter. That they would be able to sweep this under the rug. That no one loved Kevin enough to fight back. They thought wrong. We don’t believe, for one second, the story that BSO has put out,” civil rights attorney Jeremy McLymont said in a statement. “The family and I demand a transparent investigation into what actually happened to Kevin. If BSO Corrections did nothing wrong, there should be no delay in releasing the video and all records detailing what happened to Kevin.”

Ad

Desir, 43, was arrested by Coral Springs police on Jan. 6 for damaging his neighbor’s car. A week later he was arrested for marijuana possession.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told the Miami Herald that jail staff pepper-sprayed Desir, used a stun gun and caused “a severe and irreversible brain injury.”

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony accused the public defender of making “unsubstantiated allegations.”

The attorneys representing Desir’s family claim that BSO is “covering up its tracks by releasing misleading statements to news outlets about what happened.”

Desir is survived by his two daughters, four brothers and mother.