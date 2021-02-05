State Attorney asks FDLE to allow independent probe into Kevin Desir’s death

Kevin Desir died Jan. 27 while in custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor sent a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday requesting an independent investigation into the death of a 43-year-old inmate.

Kevin Lavira Desir was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of marijuana possession and criminal mischief. There was a clash with deputies that left him unconscious on Jan. 17 and he died on Jan. 27 at the hospital.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation. According to BSO, Desir was in a restraint chair after he cut himself and he lost consciousness during the exchange with deputies at the Broward County Jail in Pompano Beach.

“While in the chair, the inmate attempted to kick staff and defeat all efforts to be restrained for his own safety and the safety of staff,” a BSO spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The inmate continued to move about violently.”

Ad

Desir’s family wants the BSO surveillance video of the incident released, they have filed a lawsuit and there is a hearing pending on Feb. 9. Desir’s family wants BSO to allow an independent investigation.

Pryor wrote the FDLE needs to conduct an independent investigation to “eliminate any potential appearance of impropriety” and to provide “the public a fair, transparent, impartial, and just policy.”

Related story: Family of inmate who died after altercation with jail deputies demands that video be released