3 serial retail thieves arrested, but more wanted, Fort Lauderdale police say

Luis Angulo-Montalvan, 26, Juan Rodriguez Rivero, 30, and Yordan Soublett, 28, all of Miami-Dade County, face charges of grand theft, Fort Lauderdale police say.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police say three men have been arrested in connection to a string of thefts from high-end downtown stores, but they now believe more people were involved in the crimes.

In December, investigators released surveillance photos and video of three suspects they say worked together to steal nearly $100,000 worth of clothing and watches from shops along East Las Olas Boulevard.

Detectives say that numerous tips subsequently led to the arrests of three men from Miami-Dade County: Luis Angulo-Montalvan, 26, Juan Rodriguez Rivero, 30, and Yordan Soublett, 28.

All have been charged with grand theft.

However “after further investigation, detectives have determined there are more than three suspects involved in these incidents,” police said in a news release Monday.

Investigators said in December that they believed the group was responsible for thefts reported on Aug. 27, Dec. 1, and Dec. 7, and could also be involved in a robbery Nov. 10 in Delray Beach.

Ad

According to police reports, two watches totaling $90,000 were taken from the Coomi jewelry store on Las Olas, and nearby Elektrik Boutique was hit twice, with the items stolen including clothing and a purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO AND PHOTOS BELOW:

Fort Lauderdale police say this suspect seen on surveillance was involved in multiple thefts downtown. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Fort Lauderdale police released this photo of a suspect they say was involved in multiple thefts downtown. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)