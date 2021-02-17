Authorities search wooded area in Hollywood for missing woman

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for a missing 21-year-old woman with autism.

Hollywood police officers, K-9 units and deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were taking part in the search Wednesday just south of the Anne Kolb Nature Center, where Noemi Bolivar was last known to be.

According to her relatives, Noemi was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving her parents’ home.

They said they believe she caught a bus to go hiking at the nature center.

“She’s just a nature girl. She loves birds. That’s her passion, go look at the birds and the plants and everything,” her mother, Marycel Bolivar, said.

Noemi took a selfie at the observation tower inside the park and sent it to a friend on Snapchat.

But she stopped sending or receiving messages and phone calls around 6:15 p.m.

Noemi’s parents say she is high-functioning, however she has the social maturity of a 15-year-old girl.

They fear she may have been kidnapped.

Authorities have not said whether they have found any clues regarding Noemi’s disappearance.