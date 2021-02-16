Search continues for missing 21-year-old woman from Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Volunteers returned to the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood Tuesday morning to continue the search for Noemi Bolivar, 21, who’s been missing since Thursday.

“She had purple sneakers, she had denim dungarees, she had a white and black striped shirt. She was taking photos. We are just trying to see anything, just a hint or clue,” volunteer Laureen Gamba said.

Loved ones said the young woman has autism and while she’s high functioning and very bright, family friends say she has the social maturity of a 15-year-old girl.

They fear she may have been kidnapped.

“We decided that we would mobilize because we know in these situations, especially with human trafficking, that time is of the essence. Every minute counts,” family friend Karem Ryker said.

Bolivar’s friends believe she left her parent’s home in Hollywood around 4 p.m. Thursday and walked to Sheridan Street to catch a bus east to go hiking at the nature center.

Ad

“She’s just a nature girl. She loves birds. That’s her passion, go look at the birds and the plants and everything,” her mother, Marycel Bolivar, said.

Noemi Bolivar took a selfie at the observation tower inside the park and sent it to a friend on Snapchat.

But she stopped sending or receiving messages and phone calls around 6:15 p.m.

“It’s been a nightmare,” her mother said. “My baby’s missing. My baby’s gone. I don’t know what happened to her. Is she all right? Is she hurt?”