Car slams into marked police vehicle causing chain reaction crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police-involved crash shut down part of Pines Boulevard early Sunday morning, sending a driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The three-car collision happening around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Northwest 136th Avenue.

That’s where investigators say two Pembroke Pines police officers were stopped in the road after just finishing a traffic stop.

Two Pembroke Pines police vehicles are damaged after being hit by a third car. (WPLG)

While their emergency lights were on, they were not enough to alert the driver of a Toyota from slamming into one of those marked vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash.

While the two officers were not inside those vehicles they still suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

The driver of the Toyota had to be cut out of his car, along with a female passenger.

Both were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment, with the crash scene eventually clearing, hours later.