Body discovered in dumpster area near Fort Lauderdale building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday morning in the dumpster area near a building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said the body was found shortly before 7:30 a.m. at 1615 NW 23rd Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8 a.m. as the body remained at the scene.

The body appeared to be that of a Black man.

Liening confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether they have identified the victim or have determined how he died.

Anyone with further information may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.