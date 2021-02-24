Jackson Health COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill up in 20 minutes

MIAMI – Jackson Health hospitals in South Florida are beginning to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The portal for making appointments launched after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The hospital system is offering vaccines to the public ages 55 and older who have certain health conditions.

In 20 minutes all the appointments were booked.

For more information about access to the vaccine in Florida, call 1-866-779-6121, visit this state site, or e-mail at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

