Boy struck by car in Sunny Isles by red-light runner declared brain-dead

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of an 11-year-old boy hit by a car two weeks ago say his injures are too severe to save him after doctors have declared him brain-dead.

Anthony Reznik was crossing the street in a marked walk near 300 Sunny Isles Boulevard on Feb. 10 when a car ran a red light and hit him.

He was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital suffering from head injuries in critical condition.

Anthony’s parents said he would have turned 12 in a few months and that he was an incredible athlete. On Wednesday, doctors said that the boy was brain-dead.

His parents said they are planning on donating his organs to help save others.

Mark Reznik said: “We decided that this healthy boy can help and save lives of other kids . . . it looks like seven lives and it is very important for our daughter, his older sister as well, because she sees him as a hero.”

Ad

Local 10 went to the scene Wednesday night and took video at the same crosswalk. In about a half hour, we saw 6 cars run the same red light.

City leaders acknowledged that it is a confusing spot for drivers, but they said they are going to be cracking down on those who aren’t following the rules.

A memorial near the scene of the tragedy continues to grow for the boy. On Wednesday night, flowers and cards lined the area.

The driver who hit the boy remained at the scene the night of the accident police said.

A petition has gathered nearly 2,500 signatures seeking to rename Sunny Isles Boulevard to Anthony Reznik Boulevard in memory of the 11-year-old boy. The Rezniks said it was started by someone they don’t even know.