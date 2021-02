Police on the scene after an 11-year-old boy was struck by a car that ran a red light.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A child was hit by a car that ran a red light in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to police, the 11-year-old was in the crosswalk when struck by the car.

It happened early Wednesday evening near Sunny Isles Blvd.

The boy was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

Police said the child was suffering from severe head trauma.

The car that hit the boy did not flee and remained at the scene, police said.