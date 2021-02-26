Teacher loses her job after school reports nude photos surfaced in Miami Beach, Israel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An English teacher who worked at the Hebrew Academy, a Jewish private school, lost her job after her nude videos and photos allegedly surfaced in Miami Beach and Israel.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said on Thursday that detectives from the Miami Beach Police Department’s special victims unit are investigating Alexandra Leah Handwerger, also known as Alex Lowe.

The school dismissed her on Jan. 30, after she allegedly said that the nude videos and photos were hers, according to an incident report. The investigation began after school administrators reported the 48-year-old mother to police on Feb. 19.

Handwerger’s attorney Jude Faccidomo released a statement saying the police investigation will clear her since the issue was brought to the school’s attention through gossip and innuendo. He also said the police report references false e-mails and second-hand sources.

Rodriguez was asking anyone with information about the case, or anyone who feels they may have been victimized, to call MBPD at 305-673-7900.