Man in Miami rough arrest video suffered seizure, relatives say

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department released an arrest form on Monday identifying Leskeil Shakeil Richards, a fugitive from Broward County, as the subject of a rough arrest video on Sunday in Miami’s Liberty City.

Richards, 25, of Sunrise, had a probation violation warrant for a robbery and battery, and a detective believed he was doing what he could to prevent him from finding out. In the arrest form, the detective wrote: “Redirected the defendant to the ground. Physical force was used on the defendant.”

The arrest form doesn’t describe the physical force in detail, but there were several witnesses. Nini Milton said she saw an officer punch him in the face and put him in a headlock, and another officer intentionally short-kick him and she has the video to prove it.

“Not matter what they do say, or whatever, because of how he looks — he is still human,” Milton said.

Officers reported Richard underwent a medical check-up on Sunday at Jackson Memorial Hospital before officers took him to jail, according to the arrest report. On Monday, relatives said Richards was hospitalized again after suffering seizures.

Miami Police Department’s Interim Chief Ronald L. Papier released a statement on Monday saying the department is reviewing all of the video and testimonial evidence related to the use of force and will take appropriate action if any violations are identified.

The police report omits the Miami police officers’ first names and identifies them as M. Sevilla, A. Gomez, and E. Socarras.

Before the rough arrest, Sevilla saw the driver of a black Land Rover speeding westbound on Northwest 62nd Street from Northwest 17th Avenue, and not stopping at a red light at Northwest 22nd Avenue, according to the police report.

Sevilla reported following the driver who made a U-Turn at Northwest 25th Avenue and conducting a traffic stop at Northwest 18th Avenue and 62nd Street. Richards was in the rear left passenger seat “pretending” to be asleep, the detective wrote.

“I initially observed the defendant seating in the front passenger seat wide awake when the vehicle was in motion,” Sevilla wrote in the report. “I believed that the defendant was trying to conceal himself and avoiding contact with police.”

Sevilla reported fearing Richards was hiding a weapon, requested backup, asked him to get out of the car, and attempted to conduct a patdown.

“I believed he was attempting to take flight. I placed my hand around the defendant’s ribcage and told him to relax. The defendant continued to try and walk towards the rear of the vehicle, so I quickly placed his right arm to the rear of his back,” Sevilla wrote in the report.

Socarras, who arrived to assist the detective, struggled to grab Richards’ left arm because he was holding on to the top portion of the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Richards squeezed Socarras’ right wrist “causing pain,” according to the arrest report. Officers shouted commands asking Richards to stop resisting, according to the arrest report.

Richards was on the ground and overpowered. Milton said she and other bystanders decided to yell at police officers to let them know that they were watching them hurt Richards.

”A video is worth a thousand words,” Milton said.

After Richards was in handcuffs, he provided a false name and date of birth, so while he was in a police car, officers used his fingerprint to search a database with the help of a rapid identification device, according to the report.

According to Broward Circuit Judge Barbara McCarthy’s Sept. 3, 2020 warrant, Richards was a fugitive who had violated the terms of an Oct. 3, 2019 community control order for carrying a concealed firearm and giving a false name to law enforcement.

McCarthy warned Richards had a history of violence, weapons possession, and resisting arrest. The tattoos listed in the warrant include “Kimba, RIP, L19, Self, 327, and dice” on his right arm, “King” on his right hand, and “Troop” on his left hand.

This is a developing story.