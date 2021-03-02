Man hospitalized after Miami rough arrest escapes while in police custody

Leskeil Shakeil escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital after needing treatment following an arrest a day earlier.

MIAMI – Police are searching for a man who escaped from a Miami hospital while in custody.

That man, identified as Leskeil Shakeil, was injured during an arrest on Sunday in Miami.

He was back in the hospital on Monday after he suffered a seizure, his relatives said.

According to police, Shakeil found the right moment to run away from an officer who was guarding him late Monday afternoon at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The officer gave chase but Shakeil got away in a westward direction.

Police set up a perimeter in the area around the hospital. They located Shakeil’s shirt and a cast that he had been wearing on his arm.

Local 10 learned that as of approximately 8 p.m. Shakeil had not reached out to his family, who said they are concerned and afraid for him.

Family members told Local 10′s Terrell Forney they want to make an appeal for Shakeil to turn himself in.

Police consider Shakeil to be dangerous. He was last seen wearing blue pants and may be shirtless.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

