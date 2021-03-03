United is offering $70 flights to warm weather destinations over 70 degrees

MIAMI – We may be spoiled by the weather here in South Florida, but this news might just become a reason for our cold-weather-living friends and family to visit the Sunshine State — United is now offering low fares on all winter getaways to warm destinations.

Yes, you heard that right.

According to United, fares start at $70 for one-way domestic flights, and award tickets are starting at 7,000 miles, to destinations in the U.S. with average temperatures of over 70 degrees.

People can book these flights to escape the winter blues, specifically after a harsh winter that battered the northeast and parts of Texas, and explore sunnier skies in warmer parts of the U.S., including Florida. Some of the cities in Florida include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa, and more.

For a full list of cities participating in this sale, click here.