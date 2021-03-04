Northwest Miami-Dade house fire may have started on kitchen stove, investigators say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A family’s house in Northwest Miami-Dade filled with smoke on Thursday and when firefighters were able to access the home, they discovered a heavy blaze.

Investigators are looking into whether something cooking on top of a stove could have started the fire around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street. They removed bars and hurricane shutters from the windows to get inside the home, where they discovered heavy fire in the back of the house. According to MDFR, due to the intensity of the blaze, they called for more units and it was escalated to a two-alarm fire.

Local 10 News spoke with a woman who said she and her five children lived in the home. She said two of the children were in the house when the fire broke out.

Sky 10 was over the scene when smoke was billowing from the house. Sky 10 also captured firefighters on the roof. After the smoke cleared, there were two large holes where firefighters had to cut through to get inside.

There were three dogs in the home at the time of the fire. One dog was safely rescued and paramedics could be seen surrounding the dog and administering oxygen.

Local 10 News learned the dog is recovering at a neighbor’s house and is expected to be OK.

Even after the blaze was under control, the area near the house remained blocked off hours later.

Firefighters remained on the scene making sure that there are no hot spots and said they are continuing the investigation it how the fire started.