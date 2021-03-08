Jackson Health expands COVID-19 vaccine criteria, includes high-risk people without doctor’s notes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Jackson Health System announced Monday that it is expanding the criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites, which includes vaccinating vulnerable patients even if they don’t have a doctor’s note.

The health system said that effective Tuesday, it will provide shots to the following four categories:

65 years or older

50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter

18 years or older, and attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation needed)

16-17 years old, you must attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed. You are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent

Jackson said it would be opening its online appointment portal at JacksonHealth.org on Monday and that people who meet the vaccine criteria can sign up for appointments that will start Tuesday.

Jackson urges residents to follow their Twitter and Instagram pages (@JacksonHealth) for updates when appointments are becoming available on their website.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital announced Friday that it too was beginning to accept vaccine signups from the general public for people ages 16-21 with conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.