Publix will prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccines, which may mean fewer shots for others

More vaccines arriving in South Florida in underserved communities and at Publix pharmacies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When Publix opens its next wave of COVID-19 vaccine appointments, teachers will be at the front of the line.

The grocery chain said it is taking direction from the federal government and will prioritize “teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

That means others who are eligible for vaccines in Florida must wait until those prioritized groups finish making appointments to see if any more doses will be available at Publix locations.

The next opportunity to make appointments at Publix pharmacies comes Wednesday.

Appointments are necessary and must be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Lakeland-based Publix also said it has received its first shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID‑19 vaccine.

Wednesday signups will be for Johnson & Johnson vaccines, to be administered either Saturday or Sunday.

Going forward, appointments made on Mondays (for shots to be given Wednesday ­thru Friday) and appointments made on Fridays (for shots Monday and Tuesday) will be for Moderna shots.

Retail pharmacies like Publix are able to administer shots to Floridians 65 and under who are deemed to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 and have the state’s eligibility form signed by a physician.

For a reminder for all the groups eligible for vaccines now in Florida, click here.

Publix administers the vaccines in all 43 Florida counties where it has pharmacy locations, but not all locations will have doses available at all times, the chain says. COVID-19 doses just started arriving at Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward at the end of February.