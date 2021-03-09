2 new FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites open Thursday in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two new FEMA-supported satellite COVID-19 vaccine locations open Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

They will be at:

Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach

Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs

Both are planned to be open March 11-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They will be able to administer 500 vaccines per day and are first-come, first-served — with no appointments.

The new locations will replace the two pop-up satellite sites that have been running for the past week at the Florida City Youth Activity Center and at Ronselli Park in Sweetwater. Those are planned to close after Wednesday, however, the satellite sites will return to previous locations to administer second doses, officials say.

The satellite sites are intended to move around to allow different parts of the community to have access to vaccines.

The Miami-Dade College North Campus site (11380 NW 27th Ave.) will remain open as the main FEMA-supported hub in South Florida.

Ad

The FEMA sites are also among the locations that are vaccinating Floridians under 65 who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. For more information on who is eligible for shots in the state, click here.

For more info on the FEMA-supported vaccination site plans, click here.