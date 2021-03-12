Car drives into water in Miami Beach, causing traffic delays

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A car veered into the water off the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Beach, causing a temporary traffic slowdown Friday afternoon.

The man driving the silver mini SUV was the only one inside, and he appeared to walk out unharmed, as he walked around the vehicle taking pictures afterward.

The man declined to speak to Local 10 News on camera.

Florida Highway Patrol said it appeared he simply lost control.

Tire skid marks show how the car went off the Julie Tuttle near the “Welcome to Miami Beach” sign on the westbound lanes.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 3 p.m. when the accident happened.

By 5 p.m., the car was towed out.

Traffic was backed up into the City of Miami, but after that initial slowdown, it’s now back to your normal Friday rush hour traffic.