Florida ranked 10th best state in the US

MIAMI – While we’ve reported in the past how one or two Florida counties continuously rank high in regards to congestion or gas-mileage per commute, the Sunshine State has made it to the top 10 best states n the United States.

According to a new study by U.S. News & World Report, due to agriculture (Florida produces two-thirds of the nation’s oranges), tourism (the state hosts over 100 million visitors a year), and other key factors, the Sunshine State has made it to the top of their annual list of Best States.

“Tourism, which pays a sizable share of the state’s sales tax, also has enabled Florida to remain among the states without a personal income tax – adding a lure as the nation’s leading retirement haven,” adds the report. In the study, Florida is ranked no. 8 in the category of economy.

Furthermore, the state has nationally acclaimed state universities, private universities as well as community colleges. According to the study, Florida ranked no. 3 in education.

The top 9 best states listed in the study are, in order from first to ninth: Washington, Minnesota, Utah, New Hampshire, Idaho, Nebraska, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts.

To read the complete study, click here.