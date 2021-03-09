Despite pandemic, Miami is still one of the most congested cities in the US, ranking no. 9

Traffic on I-95 in Miami-Dade County following a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and an SUV.

MIAMI – Despite COVID-19 lockdowns, job losses, and other ramifications of the pandemic, Miami is still one of the most gridlocked urban areas in the United States, according to a new report.

Transportation analytics service INRIX has just released their Traffic Scorecard for the year 2020, which examines congestion in 1,000 cities across 50 countries, including Miami.

Although traffic delays dropped 57 percent in 2020, Miami ended up as no. 9 in the top 10 most congested urban areas, which is actually three spots up from when the city was at no. 12 back in 2019.

Also notable in the survey, Miami was the 60th most congested city in the world. They estimate drivers lose an estimated time of 35 hours in congestion, and the average cost of congestion per driver in the city is $511.60.

According to the study, the most congested city in 2020 was New York, followed by Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Houston, with Dallas grabbing the no. 10 spot.

