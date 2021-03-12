Fort Lauderdale spring break revs up, but crowds don’t rival previous years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Spring break is getting into full swing in South Florida, as residents and visitors have been seen taking in the sun, sand and surf along Fort Lauderdale beach.

A veteran Fort Lauderdale police officer tells Local 10 News that he has worked spring break for the past 12 years and that the crowds seen now are nothing compared to previous years.

But those crowds are expected to grow in the coming days as more and more visitors flock to the Sunshine State. And Broward County’s mayor is pleading with Gov. Ron DeSantis for more power to enforce COVID-19 safety rules.

To make sure people remain safe and follow restrictions that are in place, dozens of police officers have staged along A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

It’s a police presence that most say they don’t mind.

“It doesn’t bother me. I didn’t even notice they were even here,” said Raquel Sanders, visiting from Texas. “I notice people aren’t wearing their masks, and that’s my only concern.”

The increased foot traffic is something business owners are looking forward to after a long shutdown and months of slower activity.

“It’s slower than any other year, but they’re out here,” said Gloryvian Cruz who works at a business on the beach. “[We’re] welcoming it 100%. Everybody’s welcoming them. I don’t think anybody is turning anybody away.”

While some worry that people not doing what they are supposed to may prompt more lockdowns and closures, DeSantis says the chances of that happening are slim.

“We like the fact that people are able to work here,” he said Friday. “We like the fact that we have been able to save thousands, thousands of businesses, and save people’s livelihoods. ... To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly, it’s insane.”

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller on Friday wrote a letter to DeSantis asking him to reconsider part of his most recent executive order that dismisses fines against people or businesses who violate local COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am extremely concerned that this Order will severely impact our ability to enforce compliance of our County’s COVID19 Emergency Order as to businesses, such as requiring patrons to wear masks and social distance,” Geller’s letter said. “I find it particularly unfortunate that this is being done while we are in the middle of Spring Break, with College Students here from throughout the Country.”

