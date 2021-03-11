DeSantis waives fines from local governments’ coronavirus pandemic restrictions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that his most recent order will allow people to start fresh and without the heavy hand of the government pushing them down.

DeSantis issued the executive order on Wednesday to dismiss fines against people or businesses who have violated local government restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order does not remit any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers. It remits fines issued any time between March 1, 2020, and Wednesday.

“Those fines are out of control and we want to make sure that folks are protected,” DeSantis said.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said county attorneys are dissecting the new order. He said local governments must have a way to control crowds during the pandemic.

“If we’re going to protect the public we need ways of enforcing our orders,” Geller said.

Geller said he is extremely concerned over Spring Break activities becoming a series of super spreader events that will drive up positivity rates. He said too many people inside bars and restaurants are a problem.

“I guess the next thing we have to do is skip the fine, and go straight to shutdowns, which I don’t think is what the governor wants and it’s certainly not what we want,” Geller said.

