Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida won’t be locked down

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – At a news conference Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Florida will not be locked down because of the coronavirus. He said that Florida is open and is welcoming people and that “they just need to use common sense.”

He also disagreed with public health messaging about getting the vaccine. “You tell people to get the vaccine and then you live your life. When you tell them you have to abide by all these restrictions -- I think it’s odd to tell people to get the vaccine and nothing changes. But the whole reason to get the vaccine is to not have to worry.”

(See Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference below.)

DeSantis also said he is proud that people are coming to Florida. “It’s almost like you are in a different universe,” he said comparing Florida’s ease of restrictions to other states such as Michigan.

He also confirmed that vaccine access to people 60 and older will begin Monday.

As of Friday morning, Publix had already opened its vaccine scheduling portal to the expanded 60 and older group.

Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter to the governor asking that he consider lowering the minimum age requirement by 10 years every two weeks.