Family, friends of plane crash victims come to grips with tragic loss as federal investigation continues

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An absolutely heart wrenching time for several South Florida families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones following a horrific tragedy that no one could have seen coming.

Federal investigators removed the last of the wreckage Tuesday from when a small plane crashed into a moving vehicle the day before in Pembroke Pines.

Three people were killed, one of whom was just a 4-year-old boy.

Broward County School Board members held a moment of silence for Taylor Bishop and his mother Megan, a teacher’s assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary School.

Megan was the only survivor of the crash.

Two people aboard the plane were killed when it slammed into Bishop’s car and burst into flames.

Taylor was buckled in and while he was rushed to the hospital, he ultimately died from his injuries.

Tuesday was a difficult day for students and staff at Bishop’s school as they learned of the teachers’ injuries and unthinkable loss.

“This morning my teacher said we have some very sad news and told me what happened,” said young student Nyla Denizard.

The NTSB is investigating what caused that plane to come crashing down, and so close to North Perry Airport.

If the facility sounds familiar, that’s because Local 10 News has told you about crashes there before.

In the last five years alone there have been 14 accidents, with NTSB records showing nearly 30 incidents that they have investigated dating back to 2008.

“They want it shut down,” said Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis.

While calls to shut down the airport go back decades, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller believes that is not the solution.

“Closing this airport isn’t an option, it will create more traffic in other places,” Geller said.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the two people who were on board the plane when it came down.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help raise funds for the Bishop family and the funeral services for Taylor. The link can be found by clicking here.

