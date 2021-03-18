Police: 3 face charges after teens beat, rob victim at McDonald’s

Miami-Dade police are searching for this suspect, identified only as Valerie, in connection with a robbery and beating outside a McDonald's.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested three teenagers in connection with a robbery and beating that occurred at a McDonald’s in Cutler Bay. Charges were dropped against one of the teens who was there after the victim told police she was not involved in the beating.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. March 7 at the McDonald’s at 20315 Old Cutler Road.

According to a police flyer, the teens had a verbal dispute with the victim in the drive-through area.

Police said they then got out of their vehicle and began to beat the victim, ripping off her gold chain during the incident and prying the victim’s cellphone from her hand.

An 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident. The 18-year-old has since been cleared of wrongdoing.

Police are still searching for another suspect, identified only as Valerie. Officers said she also goes by the nickname “Shaky” and is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police said Valerie is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the victim was a McDonald’s employee. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim or confirmed whether she was a customer or employee.