Family of hit and run victim hires attorney, hoping to boost police investigation into deadly crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is on a mission to find the driver who left her son to die.

Stephan Maze was killed while on his way to American Airlines Arena, where he worked as a security guard.

His family has since hired an attorney and is gathering evidence as they work to help police make an arrest.

A funeral was held for Maze last weekend, paid for by the Miami Heat. The team also posted messages to social media asking for help in finding the person responsible for Maze’s death.

There are several questions remaining from the crash, such as who was behind the wheel and who helped that driver get away.

An official report states someone rammed into Maze’s car and walked off, and witnesses said that person then got into another car and left the scene.

Kesta Nelson, Maze’s mother, goes to the crash site every night, which is right in front of her home off North Miami Avenue, trying to put the pieces together and find a way to move forward.

The family’s attorney is conducting a parallel investigation, alongside police, checking for surveillance videos in the area and obtaining crash reports.

They are hoping to create a ‘two heads are better than one’ situation.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help Maze’s family. To visit the page, click here.

