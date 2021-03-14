Miami Heat make plea for justice after arena security guard was killed in hit and run crash

MIAMI – The Miami Heat posted a heartfelt message on social media Saturday in hopes of finding the person who killed a Miami Gardens man.

The tweet was posted to honor 35-year-old Stephan Maze, who worked as a security guard at American Airlines Arena for five years.

The team is asking anyone with information to please call police.

Maze was killed last Tuesday when a car suddenly crashed into his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

His family said he was on his way to work that night.

At last check, police found the owner of the car but no arrests have been made.