First vaccine doses extended at Miami Dade College’s North Campus to April 7

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is now a larger window of opportunity for people to come get their first doses at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

Folks lined up before 7 a.m. Tuesday to get their shot.

Staff members at the FEMA-supported vaccination site were planning to stop giving first doses on Wednesday so they could focus solely on second doses.

But in a reversal, the Florida Division of Emergency Management decided to extend first doses through April 7.

“Which is good news for folks that are in that 50 and over age group that can come out and get the vaccine,” Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman Mike Jachles said.

But starting Wednesday, the daily vaccine allotment at Miami Dade College’s North Campus will drop from 3,000 to just 500.

Meanwhile, at FEMA-funded satellite sites, staff will stop administering first doses on Tuesday so they can focus on providing second doses in the communities that originally hosted them.

“You need to bring your CDC shot card and your ID with you. That’s a must,” Jachles said.

On Monday, Floridians 50 and older became eligible for the shot.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she’s going one step further by lowering the age of eligibility to 40 at county-run sites starting next Monday.

Meanwhile in Broward County, the mayor is not planning to lower the age of eligibility, but he says he believes the governor will do that himself soon.

Vaccines will continue to be distributed at Miami Dade College’s North Campus until 7 p.m.

