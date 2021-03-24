Police search West Miami-Dade waters after reports of person who fell off personal watercraft

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A late-night search was underway in West Miami-Dade.

Police divers were called out to the waters of West Miami-Dade County after someone reportedly fell off a personal watercraft.

That person was out with friends when suddenly he didn’t come back.

It happened in a body of water nestled in a commercial area surrounded by warehouses south of Northwest 125th Street and east of Northwest 127th Avenue.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was assisting officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department in the search.

Sources told Local 10 News a lifejacket was located but no sign of the missing person.