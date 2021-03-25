Police: Suspect on the run after killing man by striking him with car

MIAMI, Fla. – A man who left the scene after an argument that led to a deadly hit and run is wanted for second-degree murder by police.

Miami Police’s homicide detectives said that David Sagastume killed a man after hitting him with his car, then taking off.

Miami police homicide detectives are trying to locate David Sagastume who they say is responsible for a deadly hit and run. (WPLG)

The incident happened near Southwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street on Jan. 31 around 10:20 p.m.

Investigators said that police were called to the scene of a man being struck by a car.

Upon further investigation, police said there had been an argument in front of 2691 Southwest 11th Street between two men. When the victim tried to stop the fight, Sagastume got into a 2013-2017 red Mercedes Benz CLA and hit the victim, dragging him for several feet.

The victim ended up pinned between another vehicle.

Miami fire rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Detectives said that the red Mercedes-Benz CLA would have sustained extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350 or Miami Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.