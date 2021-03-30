Man who died in Biscayne Bay motorized surfboard accident was local entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man who died in a tragedy on the water last weekend has been identified.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a motorized surfboard collided with a boat on Sunday.

It happened in Biscayne Bay near the Meloy Channel.

The man on the surfboard, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 42-year-old Aaron Hirschhorn.

According to the Miami Herald, Hirschhorn was an entrepreneur and father of three.

He launched a dog sitting business with his wife, which was later acquired by Rover.

Hirschhorn also appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2019 to pitch his pet health startup company, Gallant. He walked away with a $500,000 investment from two Shark Tank investors.

Rover released a statement to Local 10 News regarding Hirschhorn’s death, which read:

“All of us at Rover were saddened to learn of Aaron’s sudden passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time. His love of animals and commitment to pet parents was exemplified in his founding and leadership of DogVacay and Gallant, but his vision for what was possible in the pet industry went well beyond what he already had accomplished. It is a tragic day.”