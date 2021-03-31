Prosecutors: Hollywood man charged in Capitol Hill riot told officer they were ‘listening to Trump’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

According to his detention order, Richard Harris, 40, was “on the leading edge of a group that successfully breached a manned barrier inside the Capitol building.”

Prosecutors say they have multiple photos of Harris as evidence, including one where he is unmasked with his arm raised while speaking to a police officer. In another, he is holding a telephone inside the Capitol.

According to the detention order, Harris told the officer in the first photo that police were outnumbered and that there are “a f***ing million of us out there,” and that they were “listening to Trump.”

Prosecutors said the officer feared for his safety and stepped aside, allowing the mob to enter the Capitol.

Prosecutors said Harris was captured on video inside the Capitol asking where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was and saying, “We’re coming for you, you b****!”

Ad

They said he was also filmed asking where Vice President Mike Pence was.

According to the detention order he also stated, “We’re coming for you too, you f***ing traitor!”

A third photo of Harris taken inside the Capitol shows him on a pedestal with his arm around a statue of former President Gerald Ford. According to the document, the statue was wearing a red MAGA hat and had a Trump flag tucked beneath its arm.

Prosecutors said there are at least 19 videos or photographs of Harris that were captured by Capitol security cameras.

Prosecutors said Harris was identified shortly after the riot, but he has evaded arrest by traveling by car through eight different states from Arizona to Florida.

They said wanted posters and Be on the Lookouts were posted around the country and on the FBI’s website, which led to several people contacting the FBI to identify Harris as the suspect.

Harris was arrested on March 18 on charges of assaulting, resisting, impeding officers, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly/disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Ad

He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a Marshals hold.