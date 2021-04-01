A brand new job right on the spot: the Hard Rock is hiring

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Dust off your resume and head over to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, April 8.

From poolside to tableside, the hotel needs to fill positions in lots of departments. Offers will be made on the spot, so wear some comfortable shoes, because processing may take 1-2 hours.

Interested applicants should bring:

-Hard copy of resume

-One form of government-issued ID

-Social Security Card

Representatives will be conducting interviews from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more information about the positions being offered, visit this link.