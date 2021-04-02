Teacher who also worked as babysitter arrested in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 4th-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday accusing him of soliciting a minor and traveling to meet a 2-year-old child.

When he wasn’t teaching, Xavier Donte Alexander worked as a babysitter and advertised his services on Care.com and other sites, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old man is facing charges of soliciting a minor and traveling to meet a child. Detectives with PBCSO’s special victims unit believe there could be additional victims.

Detective Malory Wildove is asking anyone with information about other victims to call her at 561-688-4079 or e-mail her at WildoveM@pbso.org, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.