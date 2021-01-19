School resource officer arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex

Steven J. Daniello was arrested on Monday and he is facing charges for soliciting a minor for sex.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 63-year-old police officer who worked at Westchester Elementary School in Coral Springs after he allegedly solicited a minor for sex, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Steven J. Daniello, a veteran police officer with the Coral Springs Police Department, was a longtime family friend of the 15-year-old victim.

Detectives said Daniello started to communicate with the victim online in September. He allegedly offered to pay the victim for nude photos and asked the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

Detectives impersonated the victim to corroborate the case and arrested him on Monday. He is facing two counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.