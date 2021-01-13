Popular South Florida pediatrician arrested on child pornography charges

PLANTATION, Fla. – A well-known pediatrician from Broward County was behind bars Tuesday for a reason that will make parents cringe.

A quick google search shows Dr. Michael Mizrachy has glowing reviews from happy parents, but the local pediatrician was locked up in the Broward County Jail Tuesday, arrested on child pornography charges.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a tip they received in June led them to the doctor.

Among the evidence deputies said they found in Mizrachy’s online accounts was a video they say depicts child pornography and photos of children in bathing suits and underwear, seemingly unaware, ranging from age 10 to 15.

Deputies said those victims were friends with his daughter.

Investigators also said he was sending and receiving inappropriate photos and communicating with a 15-year-old.

Mizrachy was at one point a pediatrician at West Broward Pediatrics in Plantation. His name is no longer listed on the placard outside.

The practice released a statement to Local 10, which read:

“We are shocked and deeply disturbed by these accusations. Dr. Mizrachy’s employment was terminated last year and he is no longer associated with our practice. We have no evidence that any crimes were committed in the course of his professional duties. We have been in close communication with our patient families, referral sources and others to reaffirm our absolute commitment to the health and wellbeing of our patients.”

At least one insurance company, United Healthcare, sent a letter to patients’ families last month letting them know he would no longer be covered.

Online records show Mizrachy’s medical license is still active and that he has no prior discipline or public complaints on his file.