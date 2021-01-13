Judge orders pediatrician turned accused pedophile to stay away from minors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Michael Mizrachy, a Broward County pediatrician, remained at the main jail on Wednesday facing charges related to pedophilia, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Mizrachy appeared in front of Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon, who ordered him to stay away from minors, except for supervised visitations with his two children.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dr. Michael Mizrachy on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Mizrachy, 49, on Tuesday after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip in June and zeroed in on Mizrachy with search warrants.

Detectives reported finding a video in his possession that shows a man sexually assaulting a child who appears to be 8 to 10 years old. They also found evidence that Mizrachy used the Kik Messenger app to communicate with a teenager who sent him sexually explicit images.

According to Mizrachy’s Florida Department of Health’s practitioner profile, he had a primary practice at 8581 Lakeside Dr., in Parkland, and he used to have staff privileges at the Broward General Medical Center, Plantation General Hospital, and Memorial Hospital West.

West Broward Pediatrics in Plantation released a statement reporting Mizrachy’s employment there was terminated last year and there is no evidence that any crimes were committed in the course of his professional duties.

Mizrachy is facing charges of misrepresenting his age while using a computer to solicit, lure or seduce a child, and two counts of possession, control, or intentional viewing of content depicting child sex conduct. His bond is set at $30,000.

BSO ICAC Detective Erica Rockey is asking anyone with information about Mizrachy to call her at 954-888-1570 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.