Broward pediatrician admits sexual attraction to children, arrest report says

PLANTATION, Fla. – An arrest form obtained by Local 10 News reveals new details behind the arrest of Broward pediatrician Dr. Michael Mizrachy.

Mizrachy, 49, is facing child pornography charges as a result of a tip to investigators that came in June of last year. Among the evidence deputies say they’ve found in his possession are:

A video they say depicts child pornography

Clandestine photos of his minor daughter’s friends in bathing suits and underwear (ages 10-15)

Inappropriate communications and pictures from a 15-year-old girl

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest form states that Mizrachy used a specific email account “for several years and utilizes it as his hidden secret.”

To detectives, “he admitted to chatting with children in a sexual manner.” And he “admits to being attracted to children,” the document says.

Regarding the photos police found, the arrest form says: “While he is home and other people’s children come over to the residence to spend time with his children, he is photographing these other children, which he admits is sexually exciting for him.”

Following his arrest Tuesday, Mizrachy was released on a $30,000 bond from the Broward Main Jail on Wednesday evening after he appeared in front of Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon earlier in the day. She ordered him to stay away from minors, except for supervised visitations with his two children.

“I have nothing to say at this time,” Mizrachy said as he left the jail.

Parents whose children were patients of Mizrachy’s say they feel their trust was violated by the popular pediatrician, who had many positive reviews online.

Among them is state Sen. Lauren Book, a survivor of sexual abuse and an advocate for childhood abuse survivors. She said her children were once patients of Mizrachy’s and that she never suspected what was allegedly going on in secret.

“It’s just been a real difficult, awful, painful, scary 24 hours,” Book said.

Book has written a letter to the state board of medicine and Florida’s surgeon general, asking that Mizrachy’s medical license be revoked.

Mizrachy is facing charges of misrepresenting his age while using a computer to solicit, lure or seduce a child, and two counts of possession, control, or intentional viewing of content depicting child sex conduct.

He was formerly employed at West Broward Pediatrics in Plantation, which says he was let go last year.

BSO Internet Crimes Against Children Detective Erica Rockey is asking anyone with information about Mizrachy to call her at 954-888-1570 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.